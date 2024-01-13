Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $26.20, but opened at $25.52. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 49,945 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.03.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 957.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 177,241 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 33.4% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 292,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 73,283 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 91.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

