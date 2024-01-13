PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at KeyCorp

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $177.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.23 and a 200-day moving average of $149.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $176.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

