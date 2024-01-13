Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.49.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Further Reading
