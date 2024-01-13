Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.49.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pulmatrix Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.