PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $96.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PulteGroup Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $104.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $106.39.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

