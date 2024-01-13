Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Decreased by William Blair

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.06. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -79.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $89.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,118,000 after purchasing an additional 909,819 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,417,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,588,000 after purchasing an additional 694,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $23,585,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

