Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 112.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $150.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

