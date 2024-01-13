Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

RL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.63.

NYSE:RL opened at $138.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.03. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,208,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,884,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 19.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

