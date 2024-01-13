Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) vs. P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Financial Survey

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ramsay Health Care and P3 Health Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramsay Health Care 1 0 0 0 1.00 P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

P3 Health Partners has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 281.68%. Given P3 Health Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than Ramsay Health Care.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A P3 Health Partners -10.73% 2,454.69% 37.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ramsay Health Care and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ramsay Health Care and P3 Health Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion 0.39 -$270.13 million ($2,260.66) 0.00

Ramsay Health Care has higher earnings, but lower revenue than P3 Health Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

P3 Health Partners beats Ramsay Health Care on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

