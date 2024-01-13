Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $32,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Raymond James by 661.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RJF. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.3 %

RJF stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.85. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.