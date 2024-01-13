Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

RJF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.56.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $109.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.85. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 91,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

