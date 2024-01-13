Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Reading International has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.72.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Reading International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Reading International in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,634,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 69,410 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Reading International by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reading International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

