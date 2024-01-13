Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Performance
Shares of RDI stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Reading International has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.72.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reading International
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- What are dividend payment dates?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- How to Invest in Esports
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.