Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $16,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 75.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after purchasing an additional 967,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 66.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 90.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RC. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

