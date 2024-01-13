Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Realty Income from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.6 %

Realty Income stock opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

