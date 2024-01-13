Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $12.22. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 1,631,635 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $58,463.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,425,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,857,750.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $58,463.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,425,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,857,750.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $193,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

