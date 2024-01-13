Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $1,076.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $884.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $917.68.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of REGN opened at $933.20 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $935.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $845.03 and a 200 day moving average of $809.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total value of $2,097,226.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,377 shares of company stock worth $6,303,595 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.