Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

