Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $28,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 320,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $281.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.04 and a fifty-two week high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.49 and a 200 day moving average of $272.01.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

