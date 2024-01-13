Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Equinor ASA’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

EQNR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.6 %

EQNR stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 16.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,774,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after acquiring an additional 134,688 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 6.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

