Reviewing BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UBS Group and BOK Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 BOK Financial 0 8 0 0 2.00

UBS Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.86, indicating a potential downside of 36.73%. BOK Financial has a consensus price target of $86.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.45%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than UBS Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

36.4% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

UBS Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UBS Group and BOK Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $41.13 billion N/A $7.63 billion $9.57 3.11 BOK Financial $2.04 billion 2.64 $520.27 million $9.25 8.84

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than BOK Financial. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. UBS Group pays out 1.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. BOK Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares UBS Group and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 52.89% 11.03% 0.58% BOK Financial 20.99% 12.81% 1.29%

About UBS Group

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions. This segment also provides estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides personal banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services; and corporate and institutional solutions, including equity and debt capital markets, syndicated and structured credit, private placements, leasing, traditional financing, trade and export finance, and global custody solutions, as well as transaction banking solutions for payment and cash management. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; distribute, trade, finance, and clear cash equities and equity-linked products; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment engages in the provision of retail lending and deposit services to small business customers through retail branch network; and mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other improvements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; residential mortgage and personal loans; and automated teller machine, call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.