Reviewing BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

TAL Education Group has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TAL Education Group and BTC Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAL Education Group $1.19 billion 6.49 -$135.61 million ($0.15) -80.73 BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.28 $7.69 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

BTC Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TAL Education Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TAL Education Group and BTC Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAL Education Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

TAL Education Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.70, suggesting a potential downside of 19.90%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Profitability

This table compares TAL Education Group and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAL Education Group -8.25% -2.65% -2.09% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.3% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats BTC Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. It provides tutoring services primarily through small-class services under the Xueersi, Xueersi Online School, First Leap, Tipaipai, Xiaohou AI, Xiaohoucode, Aiqidao, Mamabang, Kaoyanbang, and Shunshunliuxue brand names; and personalized premium services under Izhikang name. The company also operates jzb.com, an online education platform; provides investment management and consulting services; develops and sells software and networks, as well as related consulting services; and sells educational materials and products. TAL Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

