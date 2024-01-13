Reviewing Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) & Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) and Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Orbia Advance pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Huntsman pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Orbia Advance pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntsman pays out 206.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Huntsman has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Huntsman is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orbia Advance and Huntsman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbia Advance N/A N/A N/A Huntsman 1.27% 2.90% 1.44%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbia Advance 0 0 0 0 N/A Huntsman 1 8 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Orbia Advance and Huntsman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Huntsman has a consensus price target of $25.11, indicating a potential upside of 5.51%. Given Huntsman’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huntsman is more favorable than Orbia Advance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Orbia Advance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Huntsman shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Huntsman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbia Advance and Huntsman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbia Advance N/A N/A N/A $0.08 26.25 Huntsman $8.02 billion 0.52 $460.00 million $0.46 51.74

Huntsman has higher revenue and earnings than Orbia Advance. Orbia Advance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntsman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Huntsman beats Orbia Advance on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions. It also provides water delivering solutions for drinking water supply, sanitation, and urban water resilience; fluorine and downstream products, comprising fluorspar mine and produces intermediates, refrigerants, and propellants for used in automotive, infrastructure, semiconductor, health, medicine, climate control, food cold chain, energy storage, computing, and telecommunications applications; and general and specialty resins, PVC, and compounds and additives for stabilizers and plasticizers, as well as compounds formulated from polyolefin, thermoplastic polyurethane, and thermoplastic elastomer polymers for various applications. The company was formerly known as Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. in August 2019. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, phenoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations; and high performance thermoset resins, curing and toughening agents, and carbon nanotubes additives. The company's products are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, insulation, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, and refining. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

