Reviewing Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) & Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Soluna has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Soluna and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Argo Blockchain 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 9.48%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Soluna.

8.2% of Soluna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soluna and Argo Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $28.55 million 0.20 -$98.71 million N/A N/A Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 1.87 -$240.24 million N/A N/A

Soluna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -329.54% -91.39% -53.43% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Soluna on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

