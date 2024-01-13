Riley Exploration Group, Llc Sells 18,315 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 18,315 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $426,006.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,214,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,510,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Riley Exploration Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

On Tuesday, January 9th, Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 15,487 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $375,869.49.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of REPX stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $47.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 28.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REPX

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.