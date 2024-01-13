Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $9.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.48.

RKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.75 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

RKT stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

