Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RMCF opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $29.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 12,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 846,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,342.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 12,131 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 846,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,342.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 7,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,397.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,878.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 71,665 shares of company stock worth $288,937. Corporate insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

