Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
Shares of RMCF opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $29.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%.
Insider Transactions at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.