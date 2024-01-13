Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

