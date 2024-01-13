Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Position Cut by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,890 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $29,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

