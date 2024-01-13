Roth Mkm Increases Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $101.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Roth Mkm from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

PATK stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $82.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.79. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,490 shares of company stock worth $9,767,003. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

