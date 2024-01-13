Royal Bank of Canada Boosts IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $43.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Shares of IDYA opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.82. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $155,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,605. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 153,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

