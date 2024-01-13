Royal Bank of Canada Boosts OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $17.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OPRX opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.26 million, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 445,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

