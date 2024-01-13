Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAGE opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

