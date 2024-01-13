Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.05. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scholastic will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 3,084.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 12.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the third quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

