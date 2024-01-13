Scotiabank Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$110.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$114.15.

Get Stantec alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Stantec

Stantec Trading Down 0.4 %

STN opened at C$106.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$67.79 and a 12 month high of C$108.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.1992783 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

Insider Activity at Stantec

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.