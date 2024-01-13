Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Shares Gap Up to $36.01

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.01, but opened at $37.05. Sealed Air shares last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 197,782 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

