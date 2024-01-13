SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $25.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

SentinelOne Trading Up 4.2 %

S stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $688,077.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,720,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $688,077.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,720,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $42,990.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 412,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,844.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,135,243 shares of company stock worth $25,726,437. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

