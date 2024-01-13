Shaker Investments LLC OH Takes $413,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in NVIDIA by 350.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,216 shares of company stock valued at $60,120,750 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $547.10 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $553.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

