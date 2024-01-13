Short Interest in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Declines By 65.5%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the December 15th total of 46,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ABVC opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $11.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. ABVC BioPharma has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $9.60.

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,611.23% and a negative return on equity of 348.52%.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

