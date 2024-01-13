Short Interest in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Grows By 741.7%

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 741.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclarion

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 1.00% of Aclarion as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Aclarion Price Performance

Aclarion stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Aclarion has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $37.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

About Aclarion

Aclarion ( NASDAQ:ACON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 5,433.03% and a negative return on equity of 724.93%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

