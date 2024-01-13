Short Interest in Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Rises By 1,007.5%

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, an increase of 1,007.5% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ainos Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIMD opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.69. Ainos has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 874.50% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%.

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

