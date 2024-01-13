Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Increases By 1,072.7%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 1,072.7% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.13. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

