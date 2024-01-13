Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Increases By 2,362.9%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, an increase of 2,362.9% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SCWorx Stock Down 2.0 %

WORX stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. SCWorx has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 25.64% and a negative net margin of 42.58%.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

