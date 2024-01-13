Short Interest in WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Decreases By 71.6%

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the December 15th total of 152,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WANG & LEE GROUP

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WANG & LEE GROUP stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of WANG & LEE GROUP at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

WANG & LEE GROUP Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ WLGS opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

Featured Articles

