Sicart Associates LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 120,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 56.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $144.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

