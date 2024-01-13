Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Raised to $4.10 at Citigroup

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $3.60 to $4.10 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 843.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 111,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 100,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,780.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

