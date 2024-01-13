SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SLM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. SLM has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.34 million. SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. SLM’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 967.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,923,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,818,000 after buying an additional 2,649,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth $41,054,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 1,097.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 550.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,346,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

