SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Raised to $24.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. SMART Global has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.60.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 54,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 199,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 151.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

