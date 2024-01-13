SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) & ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Head-To-Head Analysis

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartRent and ECARX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $167.82 million 3.38 -$96.32 million ($0.27) -10.33 ECARX $515.70 million 0.18 -$223.18 million ($0.53) -4.77

SmartRent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ECARX. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ECARX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

55.7% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SmartRent and ECARX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -24.26% -14.13% -9.33% ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47%

Risk and Volatility

SmartRent has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SmartRent and ECARX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 2 0 2.67 ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00

SmartRent currently has a consensus price target of $4.43, indicating a potential upside of 58.60%. ECARX has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 295.26%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than SmartRent.

Summary

SmartRent beats ECARX on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About ECARX

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.