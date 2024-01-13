Smith Salley & Associates Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.9% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
NYSE PG opened at $150.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average of $150.32.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.