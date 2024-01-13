Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Lifted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $4,583,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $191.19 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $202.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,065 shares of company stock worth $102,830,906. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

