SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 117.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. The company had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,090.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

